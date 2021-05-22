Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XEC. Evercore ISI upgraded Cimarex Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Cimarex Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.55.

NYSE XEC opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $74.92.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 24.22%.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

