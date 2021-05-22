CIBC Trims Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Target Price to C$9.00

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.85.

NYSE:CGAU traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $8.17. 170,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,942. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

