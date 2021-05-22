CIBC Raises Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target to $8.95

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its price target upped by CIBC from $7.50 to $8.95 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Shares of HL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,939,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,723,820. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.60, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -38.46%.

In other news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $59,530 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,440,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,409,000 after acquiring an additional 308,777 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,671,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,413,000 after acquiring an additional 898,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

