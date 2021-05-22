CIBC Increases Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$40.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.22.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of LB opened at C$43.00 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.53.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$247.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.