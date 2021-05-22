Christina M. Corley Sells 3,989 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CDW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.07. The stock had a trading volume of 772,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,717. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.41 and a 12 month high of $184.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in CDW by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

