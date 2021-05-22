Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $412.10 million-$424.31 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.68 million.

CD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.04 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.91.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

NASDAQ CD traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,735,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,534. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Chindata Group has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Research analysts predict that Chindata Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.