China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Separately, Greenridge Global upgraded China Automotive Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

China Automotive Systems stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,237. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.44 million, a P/E ratio of 439.00 and a beta of 3.28.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAAS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

