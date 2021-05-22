Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Raised by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 639,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.12. 10,352,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,107,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.70. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.