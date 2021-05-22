CheesecakeSwap Token Market Capitalization Reaches $1.42 Million (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 49.2% against the U.S. dollar. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $504,661.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CheesecakeSwap Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00058121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.39 or 0.00362448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00187603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003778 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.90 or 0.00820145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CheesecakeSwap Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CheesecakeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CheesecakeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.