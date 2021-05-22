Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Director Mary Claire Chase Sells 1,000 Shares

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Director Mary Claire Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.62, for a total value of $109,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at $706,720.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCF traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.32. 28,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,183. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.68. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Chase by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chase by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chase by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Chase by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

