Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at KeyCorp

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRL. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.15.

NYSE:CRL opened at $327.23 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $165.10 and a 12-month high of $349.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.77.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,168 shares of company stock worth $25,474,995. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $9,545,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

