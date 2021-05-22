Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at KeyCorp

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRL. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.15.
NYSE:CRL opened at $327.23 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $165.10 and a 12-month high of $349.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.77.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,168 shares of company stock worth $25,474,995. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $9,545,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.