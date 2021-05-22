Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,168 shares of company stock valued at $25,474,995 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.15.

NYSE CRL opened at $327.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.10 and a 52 week high of $349.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.77.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

