ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.02. 180,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,284. The stock has a market cap of $714.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $28.94.

In other news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $470,800.00. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $291,980.00. Insiders sold a total of 56,081 shares of company stock worth $1,290,119 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

