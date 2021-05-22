ChainX Hits One Day Volume of $2.09 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 22nd. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $55.63 million and $2.09 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 42.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $7.20 or 0.00018678 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00058809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.13 or 0.00371139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00188030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003817 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.14 or 0.00824926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

