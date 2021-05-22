CGI (NYSE:GIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $99.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Get CGI alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

GIB opened at $90.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day moving average is $79.55.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in CGI by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.