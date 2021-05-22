CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) CFO Sells $560,000.00 in Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CF opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

