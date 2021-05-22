Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will post $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,680,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,864. Cerner has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average of $75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.