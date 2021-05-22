CCM Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 19,297 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,297 shares during the quarter. MDU Resources Group comprises about 2.3% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $16,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $33.88. 581,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,795. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.