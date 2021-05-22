CCM Investment Advisers LLC Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,582 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.8% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $165,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,721 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $52.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,468,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,004,586. The firm has a market cap of $221.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

