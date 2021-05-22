CCM Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,819 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $8,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IP traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $63.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,441,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day moving average is $52.35. International Paper has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

