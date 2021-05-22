Cascades (TSE:CAS) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cascades to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upgraded Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upgraded Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cascades in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.57.

Shares of CAS opened at C$13.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.73. Cascades has a one year low of C$13.06 and a one year high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.32.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.9699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Cascades’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

