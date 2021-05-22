Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,349 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after buying an additional 16,186,449 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after buying an additional 2,501,097 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,139,000 after buying an additional 1,786,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 37.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,615,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,853,000 after buying an additional 1,260,073 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $45.65.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

