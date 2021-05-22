Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $210.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $194.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CSL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.67.

Shares of CSL traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,940. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $109.72 and a one year high of $197.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.43.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

