Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $210.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $194.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.15 EPS.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CSL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.67.
Shares of CSL traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,940. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $109.72 and a one year high of $197.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.43.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.
