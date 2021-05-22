CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CARG. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lowered CarGurus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.36.

NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.26. 1,159,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,259. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.92.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,786,323. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

