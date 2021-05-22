CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareCloud Inc. provides healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems. The company’s products and services including revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health records, business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management at www.carecloud.com. CareCloud Inc., formerly known as MTBC Inc., is based in Somerset, New Jersey. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTBC. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareCloud presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.43.

Shares of MTBC stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.38. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other CareCloud news, Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $436,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,850 shares in the company, valued at $976,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $348,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,180 shares of company stock worth $1,134,567. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CareCloud by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CareCloud by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

