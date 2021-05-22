Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 722 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,877 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.1% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,797 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.39. 35,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,126,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.08. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $210.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

