Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases New Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after buying an additional 5,130,847 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,521,000 after buying an additional 1,472,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,082,000 after buying an additional 574,666 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,787,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,089,000 after buying an additional 39,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

DAL stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,894,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,890,227. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average is $43.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

