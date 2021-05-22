Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires Shares of 2,836 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 131,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,235.8% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 66,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 61,257 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 160,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 77.8% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

NYSE C traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.65. The stock had a trading volume of 18,544,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,713,240. The company has a market capitalization of $160.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $77.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

