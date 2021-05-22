Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

CWB has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$36.17.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$36.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.50. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$20.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.89.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$235.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5001324 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

