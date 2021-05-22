Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Raised to C$41.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Canadian Western Bank to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

Shares of CBWBF opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.46. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

