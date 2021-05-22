Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSIQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.80.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

