Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Raised to Buy at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $2.10 on Tuesday, hitting $104.29. 4,251,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,510. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $81.48 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.47 and its 200 day moving average is $110.72.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 620,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.