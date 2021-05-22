Canaccord Genuity Trims MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Target Price to C$0.75

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEDIF. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MediPharm Labs in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.25.

Shares of MediPharm Labs stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. MediPharm Labs has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.53.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

