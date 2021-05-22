Canaccord Genuity Increases ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $27.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACAD. Raymond James cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 46,555 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

