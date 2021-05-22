Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) to Hold

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

NYSE:SAND traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,189. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 210.05 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $994,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.