Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Sells 61,439 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lowered its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.1% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $26,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,701,000 after purchasing an additional 446,830 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,492,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,971,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $20,977,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 457,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,820,000 after buying an additional 189,914 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.90. 463,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,603. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.29 and a 200 day moving average of $89.65. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $104.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

