Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Sells 422,763 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,452,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 422,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 18.6% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned 1.21% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $238,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 224,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,802,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 107,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,838,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $101.39. 1,424,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,555. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $69.93 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.93 and a 200 day moving average of $95.29.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

