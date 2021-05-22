Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,038.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $529,132. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 292,471 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $4,952,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $4,219,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $3,797,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.