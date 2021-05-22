Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ELY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $33.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $35.55.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

