Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.68

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.68 and traded as high as $15.32. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 181,584 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 50.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 831,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,403,000 after buying an additional 278,458 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 73.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 335,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 142,022 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 90.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 271,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 129,026 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 751,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 94,359 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 41.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 78,833 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.