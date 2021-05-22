Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

NYSE BURL traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $322.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.46 and a 52-week high of $339.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.90.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.22.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

