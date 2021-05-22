BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Group Inc. is an insurance distribution firm. It provides insurance and risk management insights and solutions. The company operates primarily in the United States and internationally. BRP Group Inc. is based in Tampa, United States. “

Shares of BRP traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $23.77. 440,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,838. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29. BRP Group has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $33.56.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in BRP Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,768,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,678,000 after purchasing an additional 177,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in BRP Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,068,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,624,000 after purchasing an additional 658,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,002,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,817,000 after acquiring an additional 125,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,855,000 after acquiring an additional 21,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,399,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,950,000 after acquiring an additional 176,659 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

