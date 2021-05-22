Brokers Offer Predictions for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.51). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IOVA. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.11. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

