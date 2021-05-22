Brokerages Set The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT at $192.25

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.25.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Middleby in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 211.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Middleby in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

MIDD stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.58. 528,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.19. The Middleby has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $186.20.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Middleby will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.