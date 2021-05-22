Brokerages Set Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Price Target at $266.75

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $266.75.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

SYK traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.65. 1,142,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.57.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $4,558,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 63,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

