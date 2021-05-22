Brokerages Set Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) PT at $29.80

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SC traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $37.39. 484,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,832. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a current ratio of 59.10.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

