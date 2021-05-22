Brokerages Set O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT at $531.47

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $548.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,557 shares of company stock valued at $57,071,574 over the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $803,637,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,386,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $541,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after buying an additional 122,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,820,000 after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $544.20. The stock had a trading volume of 606,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,075. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $536.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.14. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $397.69 and a 52 week high of $568.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

