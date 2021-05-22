Brokerages Set ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Target Price at $43.25

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 15.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 34.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,384,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.