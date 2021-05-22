Brokerages Set Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) PT at C$4.94

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.13.

CMMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,610,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$262,840.25. Also, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,598 shares in the company, valued at C$1,048,311.60. Insiders have sold 455,000 shares of company stock worth $1,878,620 over the last ninety days.

Shares of TSE:CMMC traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,089. The stock has a market capitalization of C$835.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.62. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.69.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

