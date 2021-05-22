Brokerages Set Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Price Target at $71.65

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,600 shares of company stock worth $848,186 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Comerica by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Comerica by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Comerica by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,147. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. Comerica has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $79.84.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

